While most of the state’s school districts are still filling out their School Resource Officer program, Hopkins County School District has had a version of one since 2001.
One of the driving forces behind the building of the SRO program in the schools was Robert Carter, now the Director of Engagement, Equity, and School Support for the Hopkins County School District. He is the person who oversees the resource officers in area schools.
He said they are always looking at how to recruit officers, retain officers, and address the attrition rate for officers.
“We have those courageous conversations now, so it is not only about maintaining relationships with our students, but we also try to maintain relationships in the law enforcement community,” said Carter.
He started as a dispatcher for the Madisonville Police Department in 1998 but was hired in 1999 as a sworn officer by the Henderson Police Department and worked as a patrol officer.
“They hired me and sent me to the academy,” he said. “At that time, Madisonville had very few sworn positions open. Once you made it to MPD you didn’t leave, and retirement for several people was still a little ways off. Henderson PD was recruiting heavily.”
In the summer of 2000, a notification went out saying that several people were retiring from the MPD, so there were some positions open. Carter said it was an opportunity to go home, so he applied and was hired by the MPD.
During his first year back at MPD, Carter was working traffic control when he was asked to work on an abbreviated field officer training program for the already sworn and active officers. Around that time, dispatch lost a few employees, so because he kept up his dispatch certification, Carter was asked to fill in.
“It made me realize that I should keep my dispatch certification up. So during my entire law enforcement career, I maintained my dispatch certification, even to the point now being retired, I keep some links in NCIC,” he said.
Around 2001, Carter was asked to be part of the small SRO program the police department had and was assigned to Grapevine Elementary.
“Every year from 2001 forward, when I was assigned to different units, whether criminal investigations, admin, whatever, I always maintained contact with the school in some form or fashion,” said Carter.
In 2005, he had the opportunity to go to DARE Officer training, Drug, Abuse, Resistance, and Education. Carter said that was one life-changing moment in his career.
“I was in the classroom and loved teaching the kids. It was great. Then I picked up a stint in CID,” he said.
Carter was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and placed in administration as the admin sergeant, which took him away from the DARE program. Then in 2011, he was promoted to lieutenant, and the police department really started looking into the SRO program.
“In my role then as admin sergeant, I saw all the school resource officers,” said Carter. “We really want to zero in on what we want to do with School safety.”
He and the police chief at that time looked into models and got connected to the COPS grant through the U.S. Department of Justice and got approval for a full-time SRO. That is how Officer Tyrone Gregory became placed at Browning Springs Middle School.
Now there were five law enforcement officers involved in the schools. Officer Gregory was bouncing between the two middle schools, an officer was covering the elementary schools teaching the DARE program, and Officer Leslie Gregory was assigned full-time to Madisonville North Hopkins High school. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department had a full-time deputy at Hopkins County Central High School, a deputy was working the DARE program for the county, and Carter was the admin.
In 2017, Carter was promoted to major and was still involved in community-oriented policing. He retired from the MPD on Aug. 31, 2017.
“I had the mindset of I’m retired, and it is good to retire. I’m going to ride off into the sunset,” he said.
Carter said he was contacted by Charles Gant, the assistant superintendent at the time, about helping the school district start an SRO program across the district.
“We started working on the program and building it,” he said. “When you look at the position itself, it can be quite daunting.”
Carter worked with the school board, city government, county government, the police department, and the sheriff’s department to all work together and talk about what they are already doing, what they can do, and what needs to be done.
Once things were figured out, the school began looking for someone to run the program from the school’s side, and Gant talked Carter into applying.
Carter said Gant told him it would just be six months from December 2017 to June 2018. Get the program established, then hand it off to someone else.
“This is the longest six months that I have ever seen in my life, but I love it,” he said.
Carter works as the liaison representative for the School Resource Officer unit. He is the person of contact at the school district when an SRO or law enforcement agency needs something.
When the program rolled out across all campuses for the 2018-2019 school year, he said they were getting calls from parents asking why there were 14-15 police cars at the schools.
“People were in a panic,” he said.
They had to explain that officers were out front for training as part of the updated SRO program.
“That happened for about six months, then all the phone calls changed,” said Carter. “It went from people calling asking why there were so many police cars at the school to ‘why is my child’s SRO’s car not there.’ ”
Then they had to explain safety and changing up routines so no one can guess it.
Emphasis on training was essential at the start of the program and is still a big part of the SRO’s requirements. Carter said when things were starting, all SROs not only had to re-qualify for all officer training and took extra national and state certifications as well.
Now, all SROs are required to have SRO 1, SRO 2, and SRO 3 training on top of all of their other training.
“One of the things we do that is a little different than other places even now is we attempt to cross train our SROs in the role of school admin, and we also make the attempt to cross train admins in the role of SRO,” said Carter.
He said the program has worked so well because they focus on maintaining relationships with not only the school district but law enforcement agencies as well.
Carter said Jason Lutz, the SRO at West Broadway Elementary, was hired onto MPD a month after he was rehired. Percy Hunter, the new SRO at Pride Elementary, was already employed by MPD and showed Carter the ropes when he was rehired. Officer Mark Conrad, the SRO at Jesse Stuart Elementary, was working the third shift for MPD when Carter was hired on.
“You can see the connections,” he said.
Connections with the schools are just as important as connections with law enforcement, said Carter. He still hears from students he had when he was an SRO.
“I’ve got students now that are back in the world of education. I’ve got students that are coming to me going meet my son,” he said.
Another reason the Hopkins County Schools SRO program works so well is that all parties came together to discuss and bring solutions to the problem, said Carter.
“It is a partnership, and it takes everybody coming together to make that happen,” he said. “If you had one party that said ‘I’m not interested in doing this, then everything would go down.’ ”
Carter said they have been blessed by how well everyone is willing to work together to keep the schools safe and that they can recruit and retain great SROs.
“The work we are doing here, I can see it is making a difference,” he said. “It truly does take a village.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.