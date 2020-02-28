Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Eddie M. Geary, 51, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Trigg County.
• Micah C. Love, 18, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree fleeing/evading police, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Rachel M. Moore, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Justin K. Mullican, 30, of Valparaiso, Indiana, was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jason C. Oakley, 40, of Hanson was charged Wednesday with a felony probation violation in Webster County.
