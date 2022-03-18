The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Christopher Young, of Dawson Springs, was charged, March 16, as a fugitive from another state.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Kristan A. Spainhoward, was charged, March 16, for theft by unlawful taking of more than $500, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, probation violation for a felony offense and failure to appear in court.
Ahvier Delaughter Lamb, was charged, March 16, for possession of handgun by a convicted felon, using restricted ammo during the felony and speeding 08 mph over the limit due to running late for a meeting with probation officer.
Darryl Lemuel Winston, was charged, March 16, for trafficking synthetic drugs in the first offense, tampering with physical evidence and careless driving.
Marcus Aricos Moorman, was charged March 16, for trafficking synthetic drugs in the first offense.
Tiffany Wilson, was charged, March 16, for failure to appear in court.
Jessica L. Goodson, was charged, March 16, for theft by unlawful taking for more than $500.
Omar A. Orroyo, was charged, March 16, for public intoxication excluding alcohol and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Christopher Kelley, was charged, March 17, as a fugitive from another state.
Sammy D. Sullivan,w as charged, March 16, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order
