The Madisonville City Council rejected two bids for the Grapevine Lake Park mountain bike project at its Monday council meeting — but more have already been received that can be considered, says Mayor Kevin Cotton.
The project, first presented by James Seargent II, would bring mountain trails into the Grapevine Lake area and would replace approximately four miles of trail on the west side of the boat access road and three miles of trail on the east side of the boat access road, while creating two half-mile directional trails that parallel each side of the boat ramp access, according to previous plans provided by the City of Madisonville.
“Both came through email and they had to be submitted through sealed bids; that’s how it was advertised,” said Cotton. “One that came in did not meet the qualifications, and the second bid was late so there was no reason to accept them anyway. We have already started receiving some sealed bids, and I think they open those up on Thursday.”
Cotton said the delay in accepting a bid has delayed the project but not killed it.
“We will still be moving forward; it just puts us back two weeks,” he said. “If we had been able to vote on it Monday night, we would’ve been able to award the contract today. Now, we will have to wait until the next meeting which is (December) 21st.”
Seargent, a native of Madisonville, said he saw the need to bring mountain bike trails to the area when the COVID pandemic began.
“I started thinking about COVID,” Seargent said, adding that health is an issue for the area anyway on top of COVID. “I had the question … what can we do in this area, particularly that would help enhance the quality of life for the people and would get them out of this funk of being overweight and unhealthy.
“I think if we bring mountain biking to the area we can get people excited about being active and being outside,” said Seargent.
Seargent got to work scoping out a plan putting Hopkins County in a more active direction with four main goals: identifying and developing land for additional mountain bike trails in Hopkins County, revising Grapevine Lake Mountain Bike Trails, opening a mobile bike shop, creating a National Interscholastic Cycling Association Hopkins County Composite Team in 2021 and create a strong local rider contact base. One of the implementations of the project for Seargent is to make Hopkins County a destination area for mountain bike trails.
“You have to have a certain amount of mileage to become a destination,” said Seargent. “I surveyed some people across the country and the survey came between 15 and 20 miles is the number that people would travel over four hours in one direction to ride and two hours for over 10 miles of trail.”
Seargent said there other parts of Hopkins County — including the Hanson area — that have opportunity for bike trails along with the Grapevine Lake area.
“We need additional land to put trails in, and we need to preserve what we currently have,” said Seargent. “Becoming a destination will drive people to the area, which will bring money and enrich the lives of people that live there.”
Sergeant also said another goal of the project was to bring beginner bike trails to City Park behind the golf course.
Seargent said the trails would eventually attract organizations such as the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
“That is the first time ever they will have a league in Kentucky,” said Seargent. “That is middle school and high school mountain bike racing. If we build a foundation of giving the little trails at City Park and connecting the trails at Grapevine Lake Park, we could have the venue requirements to have a NICA race and also start a new composite mountain bike race team from middle school and high school students.”
When it comes to the bids, Seargent said he thinks the winning bidder should be part of the Professional Trailbuilders Association.
“There are only 150 on the list in the country,” said Seargent. “If we can get someone with that skill level, we will know we have a very good and sustainable trail system.”
Seargent also is active in the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association, which is a nonprofit organization that will help to support Grapevine Park with events, planning and volunteer labor, he said.
