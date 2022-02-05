Lasagna Love, a nonprofit organization which is nationally run and supported by volunteers is helping to feed those in need in our area, especially tornado victims who are still displaced and hungry.
Not quite two years old, Lasagna Love has roughly 20,000 members nationwide who make, bake and deliver lasagna (or any other home-cooked dish) to neighbors in need.
According to Regional Director for Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina, Penney Rudicil, Lasagna Love started at the beginning of the pandemic. The founder was cooking lasagna for dinner one evening for her family and decided to make a second on for a neighbor who was having a tough time. The following week she did the same, and after a couple weeks of doing this she decided to post on Facebook to see if anyone needed a hot dinner delivered to their doorstep. Several people contacted her asking how they too could help, and it just grew from there.
“We serve anyone that requests a lasagna, anyone in need,” Rudicil said. “And a need can be financial, physical, emotional, recovering from a tragedy such as a tornado, fire, flood, or anyone that may just be overwhelmed or exhausted. Our purpose of this group is to feed people, spread kindness and strengthen communities. There is no judgment, we serve and want to lasagna love on everyone in our communities.”
If you or someone you know is in need, or wants to help baking and delivering lasagnas, please visit, http://www.lasagnalove.org/request> www.lasagnalove.org/request. You may also nominate others that may not want to ask for help for themselves.
