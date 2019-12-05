Glema to host MCC Singers, jazz vocalist Paul on Friday

The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is helping kickoff the holiday season with "Christmas Time is Here," an evening of Christmas music featuring the Madisonville Community College Singers and jazz vocalist Jamiee Paul on Friday, Dec. 6.
In its 20th season, the MCC Singers Christmas concert is a local staple. The singers will present an eclectic collection of music ranging from traditional choral arrangements to fun Christmas standards. With titles like "Still, Still, Still," "Master in this Hall," "Once Upon a December" from Anastasia, "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," "Jazzy Saint Nick," and "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," there are favorites for all.
Joining the MCC singers for the night is Paul accompanied by her husband, trumpeter Leif Shires. Raised in Southern Illinois, Paul was influenced by gospel and blues, cultivating a special place in her heart for jazz. Paul studied music business at Belmont University. After graduation, she quickly found work at various record labels handling marketing and radio promotion. Simultaneously, Paul began working part-time as a studio session singer. Her talent was recognized rapidly, soon after she began touring as a background vocalist with county star Wynonna, The Judds and most recently, Kelly Clarkson.
In 2008, Green Hill Music signed Paul as their first female vocalist. Her debut record, "At Last," reached NO. 1 on the iTunes jazz charts. Paul's devotional hymns record, "Hear My Prayer," garnered a Dove Award nomination for the best inspirational album in 2013.
Shires is a trumpet player from California's San Joaquin Valley. As a duo, Paul and Shires have performed for audiences through the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. Recently, they have independently released their Jaimee Paul Band album, "My Favorite Things," with new twists and turns on both jazz and pop classics.
The concert is at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $10, with students and children $5. You can purchase online at glemacenter.org (no fees attached), by phone at 270-821-2787 or in person at the box office during regular business hours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.