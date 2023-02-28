The Hopkins County Family YMCA in Madisonville is looking for volunteers who would be willing to coach during the Youth Spring Soccer Program season, set to start in the next few weeks. The spring season includes weekly practices and games throughout April.
Registration for players is open until March 12, 2023, however, the season cannot get started until there are enough coaches signed up. The Y is encouraging anyone 18 or older who is interested in coaching and becoming a role model for the youth in the community to please sign up.
