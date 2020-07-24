The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Cody A. Sullivan, 25, Mayfield, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Joshua D. Glanden, 21, Madisonville, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Morgan L. Carlton, 25, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana on a Hopkins County warrant.
