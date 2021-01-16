The Hopkins County School district is asking the community to show their support through a district-wide Spirit Week to celebrate the return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
Hopkins County Schools is encouraging everyone to participate.
The week kicks off on Tuesday with group A students showing school spirit by wearing their school colors for “School Spirit Day.” On Wednesday, students learning from home can participate in “Goodwill Wednesday” by doing something nice for someone else to show kindness in a socially distanced way.
Group B students will show school spirit by wearing their schools colors for another “School Spirit Day” on Thursday. For “Favorite Friday,” students will be asked to wear their favorite school shirt and create a post or send a note to your favorite hometown hero, frontline worker, educator or family member to thank them for their hard work.
The school district asks everyone posting photos on social media to use the hashtag #TeamHopkins and #TeamKenucky.
