Small businesses have felt the impact of COVID-19 like Mike Tyson’s opponents once felt his devastating right cross.
In Hopkins County, some of those businesses are having a harder time than others getting off the canvas. And like a good corner man, Pennyrile Area Development District Executive Director Jason Vincent is working to help keep his guys in the fight.
“We know there has been a cash crunch for small businesses,” Vincent said. “We feel like we’re going to be seeing that for a number of months.”
PeADD has launched its “COVID-19 Business Relief Working Capital Loan Program” to aid small businesses who are struggling. Vincent said the loan is additional funds for businesses to keep their doors open and operating during the pandemic.
According to Vincent, a loan from PeADD can be used toward payroll, rent, utilities, interest payments, supplies, inventory management and for payments to suppliers.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, a member of PeADD’s board of directors, said this loan program is an excellent opportunity if there’s a need.
“For some businesses, they don’t want to go into more dept right now, so they don’t want to reach for those funds,” he said. “Take some of the restaurants that are struggling, they’ve been cut from 100% capacity down to 33%, to not being open at all, to them being opened in their dining room for 33% and then going to 50% then back to 25%, that’s a significant hit for any business.”
Cotton said the loans, which have interest rates as low as 0.5% to 2.44%, are a game-changer.
“But again, it is a loan, it’s not a grant, so they have to pay those funds back,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., also a member of PeADD’s board, knows the county’s small businesses are still hurting.
“People still aren’t getting out, and they’re still limited on customers in large measure,” he said. “So, a loan like this, especially at the interest rate that PeADD is doing could make a difference between a business closing or getting through this period.”
Whitfield said there were several small businesses considering closing.
“Our small businesses, we just can’t afford to lose them,” he said.
Vincent said the loans range from $5,000 to $25,000.
To qualify, businesses must be located within one of the Pennyrile counties to be eligible to apply: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. Loan terms include a maximum of 36 months, with an optional six month deferral from the date of loan closure.
Interest rates will range from 0.5% to 2.44%. No closing fees will be charged unless appraisal or title work is required. The business does have to provide any available collateral and show an ability to repay the loan. Applications will be accepted until the funds are exhausted, or until June 30, 2022.
Priority will be given to projects that have the greatest impact on employment. Additionally, projects should be in the industrial, commercial, agricultural, and service sectors. Businesses that have received a loan through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan for the same activity are not eligible to apply for this program.
An application packet for the PeADD COVID-19 Business Relief Working Capital Loan Program can be found at the Pennyrile ADD website, www.peadd.org. You may also request an application by phone or email at 270-886-9484 or amy.frogue@ky.gov.
Across the Pennyrile region, Vincent said there had been a lot of applications. In Hopkins County, he said there had been calls about the program, but no applications yet.
The application is five pages long, and Vincent said they have tried to make it as simple as possible.
“It’s a fairly short application process, we have a quick turnaround time on the application that you can find at our website: PeADD.org,” he said. “We tried to make it as easy as possible. We know that our small businesses have a lot of things to worry about.”
The application process is quick, Vincent said, but they are diligently reviewing them to make sure applicants are creditworthy and will pay the loan back.
“We’ve got to be good stewards of the taxpayer money, but, then again, we want it to be as easily accessible as possible,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.