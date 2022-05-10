The polls will officially open in Hopkins County on Thursday for Early In-Person Voting. All registered voters who did not vote absentee are eligible to vote during the three days set aside for early voting.
The Ballard Convention Center will serve as the early voting center for the entire county, with polls being open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Voters are reminded to bring ID.
Every registered voter in the county will have at least one race involved in this primary as there are a number of non-partisan races this year.
The Ballard Center will be opening for all voters again on Election Day, May 17. This year it is the only central polling center that is available to the public. While any voter can vote at that location on Election Day, all other precincts are reserved exclusively for the voters who vote in that precinct.
