Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan called 2020 a productive year for his department and hopes this years produces similar results.
Bryan, who assumed the chief spot in August, and the department passed milestones last year witnessing a 20% reduction in accidents of both non-injury and injury incidents, expanding the K-9 unit from one to two, installing an emergency generator that would run the department uninterrupted in the event of weather hazards and an updated dispatch phone system that was funded by a grant.
One of the biggest milestones for Bryan was increasing manpower at the department.
“It’s a goal every year,” he said, adding that the department is currently at 53 people — with one waiting to be brought on. “If we hire him, we will be fully staffed. I don’t know when the police department has been fully staffed. When I came here about two years ago, we were down by 10. Chief (Chris) Taylor did a great job bringing in quality guys, and we brought in some laterals in the fall.”
Bryan called the full staff a good sign for the community.
“Not many people want to be police these days and many departments are short staffed by 10 or 15 people,” Bryan said.
Being full staffed will allow the department to be able to do more, said Bryan.
“It will give us some flexibility,” he said. “Before, we would have maybe three people on a shift. There would be no time but to answer calls. Basically, they are going from one call to the next. When you increase the manpower, it allows for more things like drug interdiction and patrol in a certain area.”
Manpower increase also correlated with a decrease in overall response time, according to Bryan.
“We track from the moment the dispatcher gives out the call until the moment the first officers is on the scene … they make an average,” said Bryan. “In 2019, the average was 5.06 minutes. In 2020, it went down to 4.57 minutes.”
Training at the department also surpassed state requirements last year.
Bryan said the department combined for 6,978 total hours of training, which equates to 131 hours per officer.
“The state only requires 40 hours per officer,” he said. “That is one of my big things too is that we keep that up, but make sure it’s quality training. I have said this since I retired from the state police, that the MPD is one of the most professional agencies in western Kentucky and one of those reasons is the training.”
Goals for the department this year build off past successes.
“We want to add detectives in the vice and narcotics unit,” he said. “Right now, we have one detective and one sergeant. The sheriff’s office has one detective, so really the whole unit has three people.”
Bryan said the department is working toward more joint training with the sheriff’s office. The department also is making more of an effort to have presence in what they consider hotspots in the city.
Another goal for 2021 is to increase the clearance rate of Part 1 crimes, which includes crime such as burglaries, kidnappings, murders and rapes.
“This wasn’t achieved last year,” said Bryan. “Our clearance rate last year was 41%. We’d like to see that go up. The national average is 31%, so we are still 10% above that, but I’d like to see it be higher.”
To help with this clearance rate, the department has partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a program called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
The NIBIN allows evidence from crime scenes to be collected and analyzed against a national database.
“Say we go to a shooting scene and we recover a bunch of empty shell casings,” said Bryan. “We take those over to the lab here in Madisonville that now has NIBIN, they are placed under a microscopic camera.”
The camera examines the firing pin that makes a distinct mark, like a human fingerprint, according to Bryan.
“This machine will photograph and will enter into the database and run against every entry that has been put into it over the country, and maybe the world, and it will give us a hit if that gun is ever fired,” said Bryan, adding that this allows the department to work with agencies across the country that are also working with NIBIN.
“The ATF is seeing a lot of successes with it,” he said. “It is fairly new, but we have had some hits in previous cases already that led to arrests, so we are hoping that this will help with shootings that we had last year. Every gun we have in evidence, we are going to do a test fire and enter it into NIBIN. I think that will pay dividends down the road.”
Bryan said one department employee is already trained to work with NIBIN and another is set to be trained as well.
“It could get time intensive,” said Bryan. “We have a couple 100 guns in evidence.”
Bryan is hopeful that this program will help with unsolved cases such as the block party shooting that happened on Aug. 30, 2020.
Officers responded to an assault call at 1:28 a.m. on Aug. 30 at the intersection of Elm Street and Pride Avenue where approximately 100 people were gathered, according to police reports. Five victims were identified. Two were taken to an Evansville hospital while the others were transported to Madisonville Baptist Health.
“The block party shooting is unsolved still,” said Bryan. “We are hoping that NIBIN will help with that. We recovered a lot of shell casing out there, and I’m hoping that we can find some common suspects. We may not have a lot of evidentiary leads, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t. We upped the amount of Crime Stopper money two times and that hasn’t gotten any movement. There’s not been any solid eye witnesses that want to come forward.”
Bryan also hopes to update body cams across the department.
“Our cams are a few years old and new technology is coming out,” said Bryan. “It will all depend on the budget. One way or the other, I’m pretty sure we are going to upgrade body cams this year. It is time. We need to do something. I think the community likes to know because it just shows transparency even from our standpoint. It helps out more times than not. It vindicates our guys more.”
Bryan also wants to upgrade the firing range — specifically allowing for a long range rifle range, graveling the road that leads to the range and upgrading the building that stores the targets.
“This is something that has been in the works the last couple of years,” said Bryan. “The money just hasn’t been available. It is not on the same priority as the upgraded body cams. If we have money left over, we would like to use it. We are not clear right now how the virus is going to affect the funding so hopefully by the end of June, we will know more.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.