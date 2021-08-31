The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Christopher Branson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Fight, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with careless driving, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Triston Short, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Whitley Dunn, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with possession of marijauan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an unlawful substance.
Gage Locke, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Lori Ezell, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Camille Couch, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Felicia Combs, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking.
Skylynn McCay, 23, of White Plains, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Jeremy Burns, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
Roger Cobb, 50, of White Plains, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Rebecca Watts, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with custodial interference.
James Adamson, 33, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Ashley Nunnelly, 33, of Henderson, was served warrants on Friday for probation violation.
Andrea Conrad, 32, of White Plains, was charged Friday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Richard Brinkley, 32, of Providence, was charged Saturday with fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of failure to appear, fourth-degree assault and contempt of court.
Anthony Bowles, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree criminal mischief.
