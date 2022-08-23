The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Lilia R. Tapia, was charged, August 21, 2022, for reckless driving, no operator’s license and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Jason S. Lloyd, was charged, August 20, 2022, for failure to/ or improper signal, no operator’s license.
Gregory Wayne Mullins, was charged, August 21, 2022, for serving parole violation warrant.
Mark T. Rives, was charged, August 21, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence.
Mitchal Neal, was charged, August 21, 2022, for possession of marijuana, possession of contaminated substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Gene Ellison, was charged, August 21, 2022, for public intoxication of alcohol in a public place.
Michael C. Huggins, was charged, August 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Ronald Banks, was charged, August 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Brittney Wenella, D, Ann Wages, was charged, August 20, 2022, for non-support.
Geoffery Skylar Bumpus, was charged, August 20, 2022, for wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Tyler Benton, was charged, August 20, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Sammy D. Sullivan, was charged, August 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Shelly J. Dunlap, was charged, August 20, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of contaminated substance in the third degree, possession of amphetamine and license to be in possession and prescription of contaminated substance not in proper container in the first offense.
Nathan R. Hanvy, was charged, August 19, 2022, for possession of marijuana, possession of contaminated substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael A. Webster, was charged, August 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
James B. Scott, was charged, August 19, 2022, for contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order.
Zachary Sumner, was charged, August 19, 2022, for contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order.
Christopher C. Devine, was charged, August 19, 2022, for hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree and know fraudulently use ID card or electronic code for benefits.
Benjamin D. Grayson, was charged, August 19, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Shawn N. Peveler, was charged, August 19, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless driving.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Augusta G. Hallum, of St. Charles, was charged, August 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court and non-payment of court costs.
Kevin M. Morris, of Nebo, was charged, August 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Donna Barish, of Nebo, was charged, August 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court two times.
Robert Brian Evans, of Nebo, was charged, August 22, 2022, for failure to appear in court two times.
