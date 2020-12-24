Pride Elementary decided to bring the Christmas spirit back to the school by having a door decorating contest.
“It was just a time of creativity in this dark pandemic time,” said Cierra Gonzalez, a second grade teacher at the school.
Gonzalez got the idea from Pride secretary Debbie Roden, who had asked for her help decorating a door for Halloween back in October.
“I found Pinterest pictures and just started going from there,” said Gonzalez. “With Christmas time we upped our game, then everyone was doing their doors.”
Shannon Bowles, counselor at Pride, said when people were decorating it was like elves would come through in the middle of night.
“You’d come back in the morning and there would be more, and you knew somebody was here late last night,” said Bowles.
Children were still coming into the building for small groups and it was nice to hear the students talk about the doors, she said.
“It helped not only the childrens’ moral, but it also helped ours,” said Bowles. “Normally, our buildings are holiday festive for over a month, so that felt normal.”
The school staff decided the door decorations are not coming down until the students are back, said Gonzalez.
“Not all the kids came in for the limited small groups and we want to make sure they all get to see all of our work,” she said. “Who knows how long we will leave them up.”
The contest had several judges, the school’s Parent Teacher Association judged all the doors virtually and then district level personnel came in to do a socially distanced judging. Both groups chose a first place winner.
The winner of the online contest was Ashley Brewer, a kindergarten teacher who had a Charlie Brown Christmas theme. She received a Sonic gift card. The winner of the in-person contest was Tyler Forsythe, also a kindergarten teacher, but with a Grinch theme. He received an Amazon gift card.
There were also second and third place winners for the in-person contest. Tied for second-place was Beulah Cannon, a first-grade teacher, and Ashley Brewer, a kindergarten instructor.
Tied for third-place were Gonzalez, Stashia Menser, a first-grade teacher and Kendall Riggs, fourth-grade. Second-place received gift cards to Chick-fil-A and third-place received a drink of their choice from Simply Poured.
Bowles said they have tried to think outside the box this year so everyone still experienced the Christmas spirit.
“That is what it is all about, that everybody gets some of that magic that they would get if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.
