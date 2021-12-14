After the tornado tore through Hopkins County on Friday, both school districts stepped up to help those displaced.
Two of the hardest-hit towns in Hopkins County were Dawson Springs and Barnsley, which is just south of Earlington.
Over the weekend, both school districts in the county announced that they were canceling the final week of classes before Christmas Break. Because Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school systems are closed until January, several of their school sites have become donation locations to help give back to those who lost everything in the tornado.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the school has had so many donations of clothes, water, blankets, and toiletries, that they have not been able to distribute it all.
“Right now any folks who are bringing donations, we are so full here, we are asking them to deliver them to Manufactures Supply over in Madisonville,” he said.
In the Hopkins County school system, Earlington Elementary has become the donation center with groups and individuals taking items and clothes there to be passed out.
Lori Harrison, the HCS communications and community engagement specialist, said Earlington will be set up to accept donations starting today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday.
“People who need items will be able to go there to get them,” she said.
Anyone who cannot make it to Earlington to donate items, there is a location at the central office. She said they can drive around back to the bay and push the buzzer to drop off items.
Some items needed for donation are Laundry detergent, trash bags, baby food and formula, disposable razors, pillow, new packaged underwear of all sizes, paper plates, cutlery, and plastic cups.
Although HCS has plenty of volunteers, Whalen said they will probably need volunteers throughout the week to help in Dawson.
Whalen said they have had a lot of people outside Dawson show a tremendous amount of support and help.
“We are going to make it through this,” he said. “We are just trying to weather the storm and get through it and try to help everybody that needs our help is what we are trying to do right now.”
Manufactures Supply is located on Nebo Road in Madisonville.
