Maintaining safety measures is the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially during events like Super Bowl parties where larger than normal crowds tend to gather.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director with Baptist Health, said if people did not limit their gatherings, maintain social distancing or mask-wearing during parties, then an uptick can be expected in the next two weeks.
“It is our hope that more people have seen this cause and effect relationship from the holidays and decided to follow those guidelines,” she said.
If community members did follow guidelines, then we should expect to see a continued gradual decline of COVID-19 cases over the next few months, said Quinn.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases locally over the weekend, bringing the total active cases to 616. There have been 123 COVID-19-related deaths locally.
Quinn said the hospital had 21 COVID-19 positive patients as of Monday, with five in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 20% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“Numbers are up slightly from a few days ago,” she said.
Baptist has administered about 5,000 first doses and about 2,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, said Quinn. The hospital serves as a regional vaccine site and will continue to administer vaccine doses to the area.
Appointments can be made at scheduleyourvaccine.com or through a primary care provider, she said. The hospital recommends people continue to check the schedule throughout the day because cancellations do occur.
CVS and Walgreen’s were contracted by the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines to nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky.
As of Friday, CVS has administered the first COVID-19 dose to 129 skilled nursing facilities and is 77% of the way through second doses. CVS has completed the first dose to 179 assisted living facilities in Kentucky as of Friday and is 73% of the way through second doses. CVS has administered 42,091 total vaccine doses, including first and second doses in the commonwealth.
Walgreen’s has administered 39,281 COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, to both assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities in the state.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.