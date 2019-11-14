A local teacher is one of just 25 instructors from across the nation to be chosen for a national fellowship program that will begin in January and will last throughout the year.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School agriculture teacher Brian Welch has been selected for the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) National Leadership Fellowship program.
The fellowship will provide educators an opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and involvement in professional organizations. The goal of the program is to identify, train and motivate a handful of educational leaders that will advance the efforts for Career and Technical Education (CTE), according to the ACTE website.
"The program itself has a few different components," said Welch. "One is professional development and then advocacy in your community. But the one that I'm most interested in is the policy side of things."
Welch hopes the program broadens his perspective on policy issues, both in agriculture and in education.
"Through this program, I'll talk to local, state and national representatives," he said. "It'll be a good networking opportunity, which is what caught my eye initially. And the opportunity to travel and get to meet people from across the country that have the same passion for teaching is pretty neat."
During their year, each member of the cohort is required to complete several activities, which include conducting visits with local, state and federal legislators, writing blog posts and attending events. At the end of the year, the educators submit a final summary of their accomplishments to the ACTE's board of directors.
Welch is a part of the program's "New Professionals" cohort.
"The new cohort is for people with two to five years teaching experience by the time you apply," said Welch. "This is my fifth year total. I am still technically one of the new ones."
For Welch, teaching has been a dream for as long as he remembers. Specifically, when he was a sophomore at Daviess County High School, he knew he wanted to teach agriculture.
"I had an outstanding ag teacher over there that inspired me," he said. "I've been involved in ag my whole life - we had horses when I was growing up, and a slew of animals here and there, so teaching was my fit."
After high school, Welch pursued a degree with an agriculture concentration from the University of Kentucky and graduated in 2015. His passion is teaching students life skills that will reach far beyond just his classroom.
"The thing that's super important about career and technical education, even if it's a kid not wanting to go into agriculture, wanting to go into business or whatever else - the things that we offer are going to extend far beyond the content," he said. "It's that self-confidence you get when you use a power tool for the first time - you hear that loud noise, you are successful at making some project, and then you get to see that out in the community. We work on public speaking skills. Even if they never give a speech in their entire lives after high school, they've now got a little bit more confidence underneath their belt."
The two most important things that CTE gives students are a real-world, hands-on experience and confidence to move forward in life, said Welch.
Earlier this year, Welch was awarded the "New CTE Teacher of the Year" by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators for being outstanding in his field.
"I've been very focused on what I do professionally," he said. "When a student leaves high school, graduates and goes to the real world, I don't just want them to get that diploma. I want them to be functioning members of society that have a tie with the community that cares about what they're doing, that has a work ethic that's necessary to not only be successful but have passion about what they do."
