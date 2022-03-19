The young ambitious, Vision Duo, violin and percussion presents “Genre-Fication” next weekend at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville. Genre-Fication is an exploration of different musical genres and sonic possibilities for violin and percussion.
This program features classical and contemporary composers while introducing elements of modern performance.
Ariel Horowitz and Britton-Rene Collins are recipients of the 2020 Concert Artist Guild Competition’s Ambassador prize, which is awarded to musicians who show an exceptional level of humanity and virtuosity in their interest of community engagement and bringing the voices of new composers to the attention of all those who they play for.
Tickets are still available for the show, Saturday, March 26, starting at 7:30p.m. General admission tickets are $22. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
