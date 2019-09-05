A Providence native and longtime politician that represents a portion of Hopkins County in the Kentucky House of Representatives was the guest speaker for the local Lions Club noon luncheon Wednesday.
Rep. Jim Gooch Jr., a Republican and in his 25th year in office, serves the 12th District and represents people from Hopkins, Webster, McLean and Daviess counties. He talked about his passion for energy and answered questions relating to the pension crisis, solar panels and reinvigorating the coal mining industry.
"The first committee that I asked to be on was the natural resources and environment committee, which is now natural resources and energy. I did that because agriculture and coal are two of the main industries in this area," he said. "Energy is my passion, and I pretty much read everything that I can about energy and serve on any committees that I can that are related to energy."
During the meal, Gooch took questions from Lions members. One member asked if the pension problem will be worked out.
"We've got to get this problem worked out," he said. "One of the problems with a defined benefit pension plan, when you establish one, is that the employee will put in their percentage -- the state matches
whatever they're supposed to put in."
He said that certain assumptions weren't being made when the state formed the pension plan. One of those assumptions, Gooch said, is that people are now living 12 years longer than when this plan started. Another assumption was that there would be a 4% increase in state employees each year. According to Gooch, this has not happened.
"Kentucky's pension system has as much as, depending on your estimates, a $40 (billion) to $60 billion of unfunded liability. So something has to happen. What a lot of people would like us to do is just raise taxes and put more money into pensions. They think that'll take care of the problem."
Gooch said throwing money at the issue will not solve the pension problem in Kentucky. Instead, he wants to look at the whole system and find ways to work across the aisle to create a solution.
"I'm willing to find some funding streams to put more money in, but not if we don't make changes to solve the problem. I'm not going to put more money into something that I know is broken."
Another question Gooch answered regarded the plans for some of the mines that have closed in McLean and Webster counties. One of the mines in Webster County has been repurposed to find rare earth elements, and a Lions member wanted to know if that was a likely outcome for the other closure.
"I think the rare earth approach is something we have to do. Rare earth elements go into everything -- cellphones, guidance systems, computers and probably radar. We used to mine some of it in the United States," Gooch said. "We quit doing it because it got too expensive. China is where 90% of the rare earth elements come from. That's not a position we want to be in, so we definitely need to do something."
