A Madisonville man was arraigned Tuesday on at least eight counts, including the murder of two brothers.
In addition to two counts of murder, Jeremy R. Wicks, 35, is also accused of violating a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order.
Details on the order were not available as the Circuit Court Clerk’s office is closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Autopsies were conducted Tuesday on the two victims, Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Even that task has changed a bit due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Only one police officer can go over for the autopsy,” Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said, “and I’m not allowed to go.”
A police statement said both men were found shot in the head Monday morning inside a home at 778 Hodge Street.
No update was provided Tuesday on the health of Gunner Madison, who was shot and wounded. Police said Monday that he was in serious condition at Baptist Health Madisonville.
The other charges against Wicks are first degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (firearm enhanced) and marijuana trafficking (firearm enhanced).
Judge David Massamore ordered Wicks held on $1 million cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.