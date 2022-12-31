CD 1

Cole and Durham will be moving to 44 Union Street and their first day at the new location will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Cole and Durham Insurance will be moving to 44 Union Street by the Hopkins County City Clerk’s office. It’s a decision Lori Byers, with Cole and Durham, said will allow Cornerstone Prep School to expand while letting Cole and Durham have their own space.

vCornerstone Prep uses about 75% of the building already, the move would allow them to expand and grow.

