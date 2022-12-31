Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Cole and Durham Insurance will be moving to 44 Union Street by the Hopkins County City Clerk’s office. It’s a decision Lori Byers, with Cole and Durham, said will allow Cornerstone Prep School to expand while letting Cole and Durham have their own space.
vCornerstone Prep uses about 75% of the building already, the move would allow them to expand and grow.
Rebeckah Buchanan, the Cornerstone principal, said that while the school hasn’t received new enrollment since the beginning of the school year, they are preparing for future growth.
“We are making plans right now so the construction can start this semester and into the summer,” she said. “We are really excited to be able to change the space up a little bit to better suit our students and our needs.”
Buchanan said they are planning to use the space beginning in August 2023 for the new school year.
She said while they are excited to have use of the space, they will miss seeing everyone from Cole and Durham every day.
Byers said they are excited about the move.
