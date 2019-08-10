Community leaders kissed Pearl the cow at Fridayafternoon's "Kissing Cancer Goodbye" event hosted by First United Bank in downtown Madisonville. Above: Raising $251 was MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelly (above), who had the honor of being Pearl's final kiss of the day. The top five donors had an opportunity to kiss Pearl as well. Assistant Superintendent for Hopkins County Marty Cline raised $243.38. FUB President Jason Hawkins collected $201, while Hopkins County Tourism Director Trish Noel netted $175 and Madisonville YoungProfessionals' Kayte Dame turned in $158.
Right: The event raised $1,600 and awareness for Hopkins County's Relay for Life event, which will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Madisonville Community College's Health Campus. This year, First United Bank has raised around $5,600 from their events -- their cookout, jean days and Friday's event. Jayne Hundley, a senior vice president at the bank, acknowledged the winners of the "kiss" and how much money they raised for Relay for Life.
Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
