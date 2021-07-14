Now that shoppers are going out again, some Sugg Street business owners are planning a Sippin’ on Sugg event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Kelly Fincham, co-owner of Endless Motion, said many of the owners are helping to organize the event.
“We are going to shutdown Sugg Street, and each shop is going to offer a different type of deal, and we are going to give out drinks,” she said.
Participating shops are Falcon Creek, A&M Monogram, Endless Motion, Aster & Ivy, 45-70 and Sugg on Main.
Fincham said people can come shop around Sugg Street to look at the different deals the stores have to offer while sipping on a nice beverage.
“Some are alcoholic and some are not,” she said. “We are just going to see how that goes.”
Fincham said each store will offer some type of discount or promotion, though none have been decided as of Tuesday.
The store owners would like to have this event more often, with an eye toward both Halloween and Christmas, she said.
“We would really like to do something around Halloween when all the windows are being painted and around Christmas with a Christmas theme,” said Fincham. “Just to bring the community in to shop local.”
She said Sugg Street is a cute area that should be utilized more often since it has the resources to have events.
“We are just trying to make things happen down there,” she said.
The retail store’s slow time of the year is usually the summer months of June and July, but Fincham said business has been pretty good.
“Maybe because things opening back up and people are not having to wear masks everywhere,” she said.
Endless Motion is the newest business on the street as it started up towards the end of the pandemic in 2020.
“I am just excited about the opportunity to have people come and shop and check us out,” she said. “With us being so new, sometimes I feel like social media isn’t everything, and we are just wanting to get our name out there.”
Fincham said to keep an eye out for other events on Sugg Street.
