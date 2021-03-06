Through a newly established service in Hopkins County, dialing “211” can provide individuals and families in need with a shortcut through what can be a bewildering maze of health and human service agency phone numbers.
By simply dialing 211, those in need of assistance can be referred, and sometimes connected, to appropriate agencies and community organizations.
Local organizations can join the newly established 211 service to reach community members in need quicker and easier.
Executive Director of United Way of the Coalfield Don Howerton said there are currently 81 organizations that belong to the 211 service. He realizes the more agencies that join the listing, the more effective the service will be.
“We want the other agencies to build on each other to make it more powerful,” said Howerton.
Even if an agency is not located in Hopkins County but helps the Hopkins County community, they can join, he said.
The 211 service makes a wide range of services available to residents from one central location. Residents can access everything from veterans services to school resource centers, from medical providers to housing assistance, said Howerton.
“Often, when a person needs assistance or is new to the area, they may not know who to turn to or how to obtain services,” he said. “Now residents can simply dial 211 to be put in touch with an operator who can help provide information on the wide array of services available in Hopkins County.”
Dee Padgett, office manager for United Way, said the service is one place people can go to get resources on time instead of spending hours piecing together problems a family may be struggling with.
“These organizations can interlock and it will be a more responsible way of community resources,” she said.
An example Howerton gave was an organization helping a family can determine what other help the family has received and from what other organization. Notes can even be made in that individuals or families file for all the organizations to see, he said.
Padgett said she has reached out to daycare centers and nursing homes to join the 211 service. It is not just for food banks and homeless shelters.
“Anyone that is providing a Medicaid or reduced-fee service is eligible to join,” she said.
Organizations that join the 211 service are given the training to learn how to use the program that connects all the organizations, said Howerton.
For organizations wanting to join the 211 database contact Tamara VanHoose by email, at tamara.vanhoose@uwbg.org or calling the Bowling Green United Way office at 606-793-4863.
For people in the Hopkins County community in need of support, call 211 or visit https://uwbg211.org/index.php and scroll down for the specific care you need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.