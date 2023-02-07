Brightview Health of Madisonville and Henderson have been celebrating Patient Appreciation week by providing active patients with a self-serve coffee and hot cocoa bar and free hygiene bags as a way for them to warm up with a drink and to ‘feel the love’ from their Brightview family.
“We provided special flavored coffee syrups and creamers along with chocolate spoons, marshmallows and marshmallow hearts, peppermint sticks, and plenty of toppings,” Karen Tapp, Brightview Community Outreach Manager said. “Staff decorated coffee shop style cup sleeves with encouraging words, phrases, and quotes. We want our patients to know how proud of them we are for all of their hard work and successes.”
Brightview Madisonville also gave patients a small hygiene bag that included a razor, shaving cream, and soap for men and 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, a comb, and soap for ladies. The City of Madisonville provided personal-sized hand sanitizers that were also included in each bag.
According to Tapp, Patient Appreciation Week began February 1, and will end today. Tapp shares how important it is for Brightview to show support and appreciation to their patients.
“We are always looking for community partners to, not only refer those in need of help with substance use and addiction, but to take part in helping to find ways to support our patients on their new recovery journey.”
Some item donations that are appreciated are: hygiene items for self-care (regular and travel sized), new socks because many patients walk to their appointments, personal-sized packaged snacks and juice boxes because many patients have food needs, and mental health items like journals, adult coloring books, fidget toys, etc.
If you are interested in helping to get involved or to make a donation reach out to Brightview Health in Madisonville via their Facebook page.
