Patient Appreciation Week will end today at Brightview, where there is a complimentary hot cocoa and coffee bar for those who would like a warm pick-me-up.

Brightview Health of Madisonville and Henderson have been celebrating Patient Appreciation week by providing active patients with a self-serve coffee and hot cocoa bar and free hygiene bags as a way for them to warm up with a drink and to ‘feel the love’ from their Brightview family.

“We provided special flavored coffee syrups and creamers along with chocolate spoons, marshmallows and marshmallow hearts, peppermint sticks, and plenty of toppings,” Karen Tapp, Brightview Community Outreach Manager said. “Staff decorated coffee shop style cup sleeves with encouraging words, phrases, and quotes. We want our patients to know how proud of them we are for all of their hard work and successes.”

