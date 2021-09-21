At a well-attended Hopkins County Board of Education meeting on Monday, the safety of the students was on everyone’s mind.
During the meeting, school board member Dr. J.W. Durst introduced the district’s Health Task Force, which was created when COVID-19 first appeared to help determine the best and safest way to keep students protected.
“We have met regularly to discuss the challenges we face to keep our kids in school and to keep them safe,” he said.
Ken Stein, task force member and COO of Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, said students’ mental health is better when they are in school. His counselors reported increased student issues with their anxiety and depression when not in school.
“They are just not doing well at home,” he said. “It is not that the home environment is bad, it is the lack of socialization and lack of being around other kids. They just don’t do well.”
Mountain Comprehensive has counselors in 13 schools in Hopkins County. He said while no one likes wearing masks, what he is not hearing from his counselors is that students don’t like wearing masks.
“They don’t have a problem wearing their mask,” said Stein. “In fact, all of them would rather wear their mask and be in school, than not wear a mask and not go to school.”
Jesse Stuart Elementary Principal Brandon McClain agreed.
“We are in school, we are having fun, we are learning and we are as normal as we can possibly be,” he said.
Several Hopkins County citizens spoke to the board about the mask requirement in schools.
Aaron Garrett said he has pulled his child from the school system due largely to the masking requirement and asked the board to reconsider the current mask mandate.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved the 2021-2022 tax rate, with no changes.
• presented Jana Hodge, finance director, and Dawn Miller, attendance secretary — both from South Hopkins Middle School — with the “Remember Your Why” award.
• recognized the members of the Health Task Force.
• approved payment invoices to A&K Construction in the amount of $283,111.25 and $263,855.17 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the Hopkins County Board of Education Resolution for request of three COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved to amend the 2021-2022 salary schedule for COVID-19 extra service pay at the ESS rate.
• approved fee for the replacement of employee security keycard identification badges
• approved a sanitary sewer easement with the City of Madisonville.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Christ the King School and the full utilization agreement with Audubon Area Head Start for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved the donation of a semi-truck from the Madisonville North Hopkins Band Boosters.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
