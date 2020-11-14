There are now a total of 479 active cases in Hopkins County following 29 new cases reported on Friday morning from the Hopkins County Health Department.
In a Facebook Live update from Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton on Friday, the elected officials said there have now been a total of 1,440 COVID cases in Hopkins County since the pandemic began.
Out of those total cases, 919 have recovered and 44 have died from the disease.
Whitfield and Cotton both stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks, social distance, wash hands, sanitize and avoid large gatherings especially as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season begins.
“There is a chance for this to grow exponentially,” said Whitfield. “We still have a lot of people that still refuse to wear a mask, and they think it’s some kind of conspiracy. But what if you’re wrong and it actually stops the spread of this thing and you could save somebody’s life? The last thing we want to happen is a shutdown again.”
Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville, said there are some differences from the beginning of the pandemic to now.
“We are different this time around in how critical the patients have been,” said Lipson. “We are seeing more that need the hospital but not intensive care or help from a breathing machine. A lot of that is testament to where we were back in March taking care of these people compared to now.”
Lipson also said there has been an increase in viruses affecting children and infants.
“There is something called MIS-C, which is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed,” he said, adding that any part of the body can become inflamed including the heart, eyes or brain. “We don’t know what causes that yet but kids with MIS-C have had COVID-19. We haven’t seen a lot of that here in Hopkins County but where are they getting this from they can be surrounded by people that have it.”
Lipson said this could be deadly, but added that most children who are diagnosed with MIS-C can be treated with medical care.
Lipson also advised to avoid large gatherings during the holiday season.
“Less than six people would be a safe way to do it,” he said.
While stressing caution, Lipson said he is not suggesting the county shutdown again.
“When we did shut down to flatten the curve, we had results,” he said. “We can still do the same thing if we take responsibility and not have these large gatherings. The super spreader events then go through the community and can affect children, elderly and the fact we are out more than we were back in March.”
Lipson said he knew of a gathering in Muhlenberg County where 22 people contracted the virus.
Effective Monday, Nov. 16 Baptist Health Madisonville is suspending visitation for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices, while allowing only essential caregivers to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests. There will be limited exceptions.
“For the past few weeks, Kentucky has experienced an increase in the Covid positivity rate and our service area is no different,” said Lipson. “This change is for the safety of our patients and to aid in protecting the health of our staff so they can continue to provide care for those in need.”
At the hospital, there will be limited exceptions, allowing one healthy visitor or companion for:
• Patients under age 18 (one parent or guardian)
• Women in labor (one birthing partner)
• NICU (both parents)
• End-of-life patients (one clergy member upon request)
• Hospice or end-of-life patients (family visitation on case-by-case basis)
• Dependent patients who require assistance (one caregiver)
• Emergency Room patients (one support person if patient is non-Covid)
Those allowed to visit or accompany a patient will be screened prior to visitation, which may include having a temperature taken and must wear a mask at all times in the facilities.
For the Baptist Health Medical Group offices and outpatient facilities, a single essential caregiver will be allowed for children under 18, a dependent adult who requires assistance will be allowed one caregiver.
Cotton encourages people to take personal responsibility during the increase of COVID numbers.
“We should not have to wait on the government to say to not have a birthday party or Halloween party,” said Cotton. “We know that anniversaries and weddings are all social gatherings we do not need to be having. We should be able to understand that we need to take that personal responsibility to protect families, co workers and frontline workers.”
