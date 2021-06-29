Tim Thomas, of Madisonville, was elected chairman of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission at a meeting on Thursday.
Thomas has represented the City of Madisonville in the commission now for 21 years, and said he is looking forward to working with the new Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission Executive Director Peter Hughes, who began his duties in May of this year, and all the other members of the commission and the community the group works with as well.
Thomas added that the chairman position is usually a two-year term.
He also said the goal of the planning commission is to continue to work on the comprehensive plan, which is centered around “uniting” the “diverse cities and scenic countryside while building upon the community’s geographic location for future growth,” according to the commission’s website.
Thomas said the comprehensive plan is a 10 year plan.
“It deals with economic development, historic preservation, and ... as we go into it more, we will be involving other citizens on committees to be part of and to overlook some of the upcoming plans that we are putting together,” he said.
Also elected was Janet Wyatt as Vice President, who represents the city of Earlington, Karen McKnight, secretary, who represents Hopkins County and Ronnie Creekmur, treasurer, who represents the City of Morton Gap.
Other commissioners who make up the commission are Kim Harper, who represents Madisonville, Skip McGaw, who represents Hopkins County, Anita Black, who represents Dawson Springs and Greg Hefton, who represents Hanson. The Planning Commission Office is located on the second floor of Madisonville City Hall, located at 67 North Main Street and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
