On Tuesday, the Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted Trevor Duvall, 23 of Madisonville, on five separate charges including sodomy and sexual abuse.
Madisonville Police announced Duvall’s arrest on Thursday, February 10 following an investigation. At that time authorities said that he admitted during an interview with police that during the summer of 2020, he subjected a victim of less than 18 years of age to deviant sexual intercourse by “forcible compulsion.” He further admitted that during the years of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 that he subjected a victim of less than 18 to sexual contact by forcible compulsion multiple times.
Indictments include one count of first degree sodomy by engaging in deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, a class B felony; and four counts of first degree sexual contact by forcible compulsion, a class D felony.
Under Kentucky law, Class B felonies in Kentucky are punishable by ten to 20 years’ imprisonment. Class D felonies are punishable by one to five years in prison.
