Gather on Main will be hosting a Cookies and Milk with Santa event, December 11 and 18, from 2-4:30p.m. Your child will receive one-on-one time with Santa, a digital copy of a professional photo taken by Bare Feet Photography, and you get to enjoy cookies and milk during the event. A limited number of children are allowed in each time slot to ensure that each child gets enough time with Santa.
Looking to show off your artistic talents? Come spend time with your kids while creating a festive, delicious snack for Santa, just in time for Christmas. Gather on Main will be hosting a cookie decorating event on Thursday, December 23, from 2-4:30 p.m. Each family will receive one kit complete with cookies and icing, and the help from Cathy and her decorating elf team. The kits are $15 and include everything needed to design some amazing looking cookies for Santa to enjoy.
Spots are limited and reservations are mandatory for both events. To reserve your spot please call 270-963-0736 and let them know which event you are looking to book.
Gather at Main Street Prayer, located on 35 N. Main Street in Madisonville, is a non-profit religious organization that hosts morning revivals, healing rooms for kids and adults, prayer training, freedom sessions and more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.