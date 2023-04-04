CASA of Midwest Kentucky is working to bring child abuse prevention awareness to the community and how they can help stop child abuse.
Daphyne Maddox, the executive director for CASA, said their main goal for April is to get people to understand what Child Abuse Prevention Month is and that it is an issue in the community.
“That there were 176 substantiated cases of child abuse last year in Hopkins County,” she said.
CASA of Midwest Kentucky advocated for 130 kids total last year, and 50 of those were in Hopkins County.
“We serve around 20% of the kids that need a CASA, so there are a lot more out there,” said Maddox.
CASA is always looking for ways to educate the community and find volunteers who are willing to donate their time.
One of the events they had planned was planting Pinwheels at the Old Courthouse for every child who had been abused and neglected last year. Maddox said it was postponed because of bad weather, but they will have pinwheels out during April.
“They came up with the Pin Wheel because it denotes a happy and safe childhood,” she said. “When you see a pinwheel, it makes you smile. That is what we want for every child in our community, is a safe and happy childhood.”
CASA will also have pinwheels set up at different businesses around town and will have fliers posted to windows hoping to draw people’s attention to child abuse prevention.
Maddox said if they can raise awareness, then people will want to know how they can get involved and help. One way CASA plans on answering questions is through their Coffee with CASA from 9 -11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the CASA office at the historic courthouse.
“They can stop by, grab some sweets, and grab some coffee,” said Maddox. “We hope to have some volunteers here just hanging out and speak to people. Sometimes people like to hear directly from the volunteers and hear how they are interacting with the clients we work with.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, where any community member over 21 years old representing the abused or neglected kids that go through family courts.
Maddox said the volunteers go through screenings and training before being assigned to a sibling group, which could be one child to five siblings. After being assigned to a sibling group, their job as a CASA is to learn everything they can about the child and their life.
“They are going to talk to everyone involved, mom, dad, social workers,” she said. “They will attend court. They are going to try to figure out what this child needs.”
The advocate will write a report to the courts about what the child needs, whether tutoring, counseling, or visitation.
Maddox said the goal of a CASA is to be the one constant in that child’s life.
Blue Sunday also comes up in April. She said it is the last Sunday in April, so this year it would be April 30.
“Blue Sunday is the faith based recognition of Child Abuse Prevention,” said Maddox.
They are trying to get churches to sign up to participate, either by providing handouts with information on child abuse prevention or if the church has a digital newsletter, then CASA can send something for that.
“There are multiple ways they can participate,” said Maddox. “We can provide some pinwheels if they need that.”
April is also CASA’s Month of Giving, where they do peer-to-peer fundraising with family, friends, and co-workers.
“Each board member, volunteer, and staff member each have the individual goal of $500, so they are trying to reach those goals by the end of April,” said Maddox. “People may see Facebook fundraisers pop up on individual’s pages.”
Maddox said she would love to have people in the community get involved, whether that be through donations or volunteering their time.
For those interested in giving their time, there is a training session coming up in May. The training is hybrid and can fit around work schedules.
“There is a volunteer tab on our website, there is a video they can watch, they can go and fill out an application on our website,” said Maddox.
CASA of Midwest Kentucky serves Hopkins, Henderson, Crittenden, Union, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties. CASA is located in Madisonville at 10 S. Main Street suite 26.
For more information on CASA or the events, visit www.midwestcasa.org or call 270-245-5112.
