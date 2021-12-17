Since the tornado ripped a path through Hopkins County last Friday night, officials have reported an unbelievable outpouring of support from not only within Hopkins County, but from all over the country. From truck loads of supplies being brought in from Louisville, a food truck coming all the way from New Jersey to feed those in need and first responders and equipment operators from as far away as North Carolina, local officials have seen the best in people from all over.
“We are sending people out to Barnsley, the Flat Creek area, Dawson Springs, all over to help homeowners who are in dire need right now,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. “Again, I can’t say how appreciative we are of the help we have received so far. Thank you, so much.”
At 8 a.m. on Thursday, volunteers from all over filed into the sign-up location on Highway 109 in Dawson Springs, across from the Ideal Market.
“I live over towards the eastern end of the state in Jackson County,” said Phillip Scott. “I was seeing the pictures on the news. I own an excavating company so I decided three days ago to load up and come help. By the grace of God we’ve been able to help some people and make an impact.
While some, like Scott, had never worked in a tornado area before, others were more than experienced with that needed to be done.
“In 2012 we had a tornado,” said Rick Mallady, assistant chief of the Harrisburg, IL fire department. “Some of our guys went to Mayfield, others went to Draffenville.”
Mallady was working with Terry Golden, the chief of the Shawneetown, IL fire department, as well as other fire fighters from across Gallatin and Saline counties in Illinois.
Others, like Farm Service Agent Jackie Dant from Loogootee, IN, were just reaching out to help others they felt they had a common bond with.
“I work for the FSA, so I reached out to the Hopkins County FSA and they gave me this address,” she said. Dent brought with her a crew from her local volunteer fire department, some of which had worked tornado recover efforts in their own community. “FSA is busy this time of year, so I can only imagine what that office is going through right now.”
The type of work to which volunteers have been assigned varies. Some were operating heavy equipment, some were trimming trees, some were nailing tarps over damaged roofs and some were even directing traffic. Others were folding clothing, cooking food and handing out supplies to those in need.
At Dawson Springs Schools, they got some slightly different help in the person of Derek Somerville. The former U.S. Marine and FBI agent, a Murray-native, currently lives in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area where he is CEO and Co-Owner of Sierra Partners Consulting, LLC and the Principal at Sure Power Consulting.
Somerville, who is married to a Caldwell County-native, had stayed home in Georgia to work while his wife and children drove up to celebrate Christmas with her parents, who live just across the county line from Dawson Springs. After seeing the devastation, he jumped in his vehicle and drove all the way to Kentucky.
“I came up here because this is where family is at,” he said.
With no plan in mind, he showed up in Dawson Springs to volunteer and they sent him to Dawson Springs School, where school officials quickly recognized his unique set of skills. With a background in logistics, Somerville instantly saw how he could help school officials could organize things. He praised the hard work and dedication of the school employees who he said had already organized an amazing effort before his arrival, and said he was happy to help them in anyway possible.
“It’s a race against what is coming in and what needs to go out,” he said. “We need a process flow that creates a hyper performing supply chain so this material can get out the door as quickly as possible.”
Although the tornado was a week ago, he said the needs of the community have not declined. They probably wont in the weeks and months to come, although as the situation changes, so will what those needs are.
“My greatest concern is that the influx of materials, supplies and volunteers will dwindle off to nothing, probably in the next three to four weeks,” Somerville said. “The volunteers maybe even quicker than that. The strategy can’t just address today.”
He urges anyone that wants to help to get out and volunteer, and not to quit volunteering until the job is done.
“What is sustaining this operation is people who have a selfless desire to serve and a community that has not only a need, but a desire to participate in that,” he said. “Our biggest challenge is to honor that commitment by being organized and efficient, and getting help to those who need it most.”
Right now officials say they need bodies more than anything. Regardless of your skills or abilities, if you have the time to come out and assist, you are asked to show up at the volunteer sign-in location at 5715 Charleston Road, across from the Ideal Market, and let the volunteers working there that you’re willing to help.
Additionally, volunteers can call the EMA hotline at 270-825-5024 to find out how to assist with property clean-up and other needs.
“We would ask residents to call that same number and let us know when you have all of your belongings out of the house, then we can send teams for clean up,” said Whitfield. “We need to get all the debris moved to the side of the road, so we can begin to pick that up.”
