By Jacob Mulliken
The OwensboroMessenger-Inquirer
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 through 34 and the fourth leading cause of death among ages 35 through 54, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Meaning, suicide is nestled in with the likes of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and stroke, to name a few. However, while each category has a certain set of preventative measures, few require the immediacy of hands-on mental health counseling that suicide prevention does.
The irony of suicide listed among the top 12 causes of death in the U.S. is that suicide prevention, like any dire medical condition, requires attainable and immediate action, said Mike Flaherty, president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition.
To expedite the process for those contemplating suicide and seeking help, the Federal Communications Commission is moving forward with establishing a three-digit phone number to reach the network of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as opposed to the current 10 digit, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). The new number, 988, will be similar to other engrained emergency contact numbers such as 911.
"I think any way to speed up access is important," he said. "Anything that will bring awareness to suicide and streamline access to intervention is very important. Most suicides are complicated behaviors, but the final act is generally an impulsive one. Those that have survived regret it, and if there was intervention in the crisis, most of the time they would not go back to attempt it. Any mechanism that will help intervene during that crisis in my estimation is a good idea."
The announcement about the transition to the 988 number by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Aug. 15 came after a law was passed in August 2018 requiring that the FCC study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention. The FCC's report found that there is "overwhelming support" for a three-digit number.
"There is a suicide epidemic in this country, and it is disproportionately affecting at-risk populations, including our veterans and LGBTQ youth," Pai said in a statement. "Crisis call centers have been shown to save lives. This report recommends using a three-digit number to make it easier to access the critical suicide prevention and mental health services these call centers provide."
Through the process of compiling the report, the FCC considered various options, like repurposing existing numbers ending in 911, for the new number before landing on 988. The report also highlighted why combining the suicide hotline with the 911 service could be disastrous.
"For example, calls to 911 average 2 minutes or less, and 911 call-takers focus on identifying the nature of the emergency and the caller's location to enable prompt dispatch of appropriate emergency response. Thus, the 911 system is not well-suited to provide suicide prevention counseling or to respond to calls that can be handled through conversation with a trained mental health professional rather than dispatching first responders," the report said.
Developing the new infrastructure associated with the 988 number will take some time, especially given the additional $50 million a year projected by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is the hotline's funding organization, needed to field the increase of calls because of the shorter number.
Regardless of price or any number of bureaucratic obstacles that may arise, those in support of the change are adamant that 988 may very well be the first crucial step to stem the startling rise of a medical issue that claims more than 129 people nationwide every day.
Pension official says worst-funded state plan may have turned around
By Tom Loftus
Louisville Courier Journal
FRANKFORT -- The trend that has seen the state's worst-funded pension plan getting deeper in debt each year may have come to an end.
"Based on everything that we know at the moment ... we would expect that plan has bottomed out," Rich Robben, executive director of the Office for Investments at Kentucky Retirement Systems, told an oversight committee on Monday.
Robben was referring to the KRS plan that provides retirement benefits for state workers in nonhazardous jobs -- a plan that reports $13.6 billion in unfunded liabilities and is considered to be the worst-funded public pension plan in America.
But Robben said a huge increase in the amount employers are required to pay to the plan beginning in 2018-19 produced a positive cash flow of$237.7 million for the plan in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
"We were cash-flow positive last year for the first time in the memory of virtually anyone at KRS, and that is solely due to the increased contributions," Robben said.
That particular plan, one of eight Kentucky public pension plans, reports it has only 12.9% of the assets needed to pay future benefits and other known obligations. Robben said -- while numbers will not be final until December -- KRS projects that funding level to begin inching upward to 15% in 2020 and 19% in 2022.
"I would commend the legislature for the amount of money that's been appropriated to the plans ..." Robben said. "There's no quick fix to this, but what has been done is working."
Robben delivered his report to the Public Pension Oversight Board, a panel made up mostly of state legislators.
One of them, Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Taylor Mill Republican who chairs the Senate budget committee, said it was important to put the good news into context.
"It's a little bit of good news in a universe of unknowns when you're at this funding level," McDaniel said. "But it will not remain this way without a long-term discipline on both the benefit side and the contribution side."
Robben's report to the oversight board did show that more funding from employers in this plan will be required next year. His report showed that the current contribution rate of about 83% of payroll is expected to jump to 89% for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
This would cause employer contributions to the plan to increase by more than $200 million to $1.35 billion a year, the report from KRS shows.
Jim Carroll, president of the advocacy group Kentucky Government Retirees, said, "The report was encouraging and shows what fully funding pensions can do."
He repeated his call for lawmakers to look at tax reform and other forms of new revenue as ways to ensure the General Assembly can continue to fully fund pensions in the next budget and beyond.
Also Monday, the KRS plan for workers in nonhazardous jobs reported earning 5.7% on its investments in the year that ended June 30. That's slightly above the assumed rate of return of 5.25% assumed by the plan's actuary.
The Teachers' Retirement System, meanwhile, reported to the oversight board that it earned about 5.6% investment returns in the 2018-19 fiscal year. That's below the annual rate of return of 7.5% that the system assumes it will earn.
Beau Barnes, deputy executive secretary and general counsel to Teachers' Retirement System, told the board that the plan invests for the long term and that over the past 30 years, it has seen investment returns of about 8.1% annually.
Trump Jr. to attend Kentucky rally in support of Gov. Bevin
By Billy Kobin
Louisville Courier Journal
About one week after his father paid a visit to Louisville, Donald Trump Jr. will visit Eastern Kentucky to support Gov. Matt Bevin and his reelection campaign.
The Republican Party of Kentucky said Trump Jr. and ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle will attend a Thursday afternoon rally in Pikeville in support of Bevin and his lieutenant governor candidate, Ralph Alvarado.
Bevin and Alvarado, a state senator from Winchester, are facing the Democratic ticket of Attorney General Andy Beshear and educator Jacqueline Coleman in Kentucky's gubernatorial election this November.
Thursday's rally will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, according to the Republican Party of Kentucky.
"We need to show our support for leaders who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Donald Trump to create jobs, protect life, and fight opioid abuse!" the online event description reads. "As we close in on Election Day 2019, this is an excellent opportunity to show your support and leave energized, excited, and ready to support Governor Matt Bevin and this incredible slate of Republican candidates around our Commonwealth."
Trump Jr.'s visit will come after President Donald Trump spoke to nearly 2,000 veterans last week in Louisville at the AMVETS convention and later attended a fundraiser for Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel.
Guilfoyle, who left Fox News last summer to become vice chair of a pro-Trump advocacy group and super PAC, is now working as a senior adviser on the president's reelection campaign.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, reportedly began dating last year following Trump Jr.'s divorce with Vanessa Trump.
The two visited Eastern Kentucky last fall to stump for Rep. Andy Barr ahead of his ultimately successful reelection race against Democratic candidate Amy McGrath.
And in September 2018, Trump Jr. was spotted "eating good in the neighborhood" at an Applebee's in Hazard, Kentucky, during an elk hunting trip with his son.
How to attend Thursday's rally
The rally is free to attend, but attendees are asked to reserve tickets and arrive between 1 and 1:30 p.m. to check in and get through security.
For additional information on Thursday's event, contact the Republican Party of Kentucky at 502-875-5130.
