Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
• Ian Wood, 40, of Earlington was charged on Thursday with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of synthetic drugs (2nd or subsequent offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.
• Charlie Sasser, 28, of Elkton was charged on Thursday with one count of failure to appear.
