Although thrifting used to have a negative stigma around it, buying and selling used clothing and items from thrift stores has become a very popular way to shop as of late.
As of last week, there is now a new thrift shop in Madisonville, Junk Monkey, located at 1125 Nebo Road. Owner and Operator, Mike Mullins, shares that ‘horse trading is a fun way to make a living.’
“I gather 99% of our merchandise thru estate sales, down sizing individuals, and bulk auctions, and we do take choice consignments as well.”
Daviess County native, North Hopkins graduate, Mullins states that Junk Monkey sells anything and everything, from household goods, clothing, purses, home décor, sound equipment, TVs, collectibles and tools, to repuropose/ DIY projects, antiques and many other unique items.
The demand for secondhand has increased, and according to reports from ThredUp, an online consignment shop, Millennials and Gen Z are adopting shopping for secondhand clothing and items 2.5 times faster than any other generation.
Mullins says that people can expect variety, fair prices, quick turnover and a friendly and interesting shopping experience.
“I want to be a destination shopping experience, while providing cheap goods to the community.”
As of right now, Junk Monkey is open Friday and Saturdays from 9a.m.-5p.m., as Mullins is out gathering and hauling items on the other days.
For more information or to see what items are ‘in stock’ visit Junk Monkey Thrift Shop on Facebook, or call the shop direct, 270-871-8999.
