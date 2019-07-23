Cobb honored for Kentucky State Police service

A White Plains man was one of 14 individuals recognized for his work with the local Kentucky State Police Post 2 during a July 19 ceremony held in Lexington.
Justice Deputy Secretary Jon Grate joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders in recognizing the civilian employees for their devotion to the agency. The 2019 KSP Civilian Awards Ceremony celebrating these individuals was held in Lexington earlier this month.
Ronald Cobb, a police telecommunicator with the KSP Post 2, received the Police Communications Support Award. A nine-year veteran of Kentucky State Police, Cobb and his wife, Kim, live in White Plains. A graduate of Murray State University, Cobb received a Bachelor's degree 2011.
Sanders spoke prior to the ceremony thanking the winners for their service.
"We know that every one of our civilian employees is a Godsend to this agency," said Sanders. "When the hot calls come in from the public, these folks are there to answer the call -- whether it be from dispatch, the garage, the crime lab or any of our administrative offices."
