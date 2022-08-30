The following is a list of highway construction activities Hopkins County residents should be aware of.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 5, Delong Concrete will be closing down the bridge at Pond Creek on US-41A at MP 6.78 to undergo bridge deck restoration and water proofing. The closure will be in place until the middle of October 2022. The closure is to allow the contractor to repair and pour a new bridge deck. In addition to the lane restriction, temporary signals will be installed while this work is addressed to facilitate vehicular movement.
Work on pavement deficiencies on I-69 in Hopkins County have begun. The work zone is between Mortons Gap and Dawson Springs between MP 95.6 to MP 105.04, a distance of 9.44 miles. The work is scheduled for completion this fall.
The first part of U.S. 41-A/Nebo Road in Madisonville has been completed with the second phase underway. Crews are clearing trees and underbrush for the highway to be widened. This work will dovetail into the newly constructed 5-lane section that has already been constructed and will include work on grade, drain, and surfacing as well as replacement of the railroad bridge. Drivers will see improvements on U.S. 41-A/Dixie Highway/Nebo Road from Industrial Drive to Yorkwood Place.
Traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on I-69 between mile makers 96.0 and 105.5 to prepare for improvements. The work zone is between Ilsley Road and the interchange at WK Parkway/Pennyrile Parkway. Work is scheduled to be completed this fall.
