This past Friday kicked off the Summer Concert Series in Madisonville. Local vendors, Kool Shack, Let’s Get Fried, Teague’s Lemonade and She Brews were parked on-site for guests to enjoy snacks, drinks and desserts while the music played.
“We are excited for the upcoming Summer Concert Series performances, and we are happy with the turnout on Friday with the League of Dangerous Gentlemen,” said Emily Locke, Public Relations Director for the city of Madisonville. “In years past, we have often had large acts with large crowds downtown. The Summer Concert Series is a smaller, more intimate concert experience for families to enjoy, which we were able to accomplish this past Friday. We will have a few vendors in the police department parking lot; however, we also have a variety of shops and restaurants downtown that attendees can go to.”
The next event on June 17 will feature the band Blackford Creek.
For information and the lineup for the rest of the concerts taking place, visit, MadisonvilleLiving.com or the City of Madisonville Facebook page.
