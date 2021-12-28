With the New Year quickly approaching you may be thinking about what your resolutions are going to be for 2022. Each year some of the most common items on peoples’ lists, are to lose weight, travel more, meet new friends, and save money.
Despite the best of intentions, once the newness wears off, most people struggle to follow through with their plans. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only 46% of people who made New Year’s resolutions were successful, which means more than half will fail.
Some tips and tricks provided by the study, in order to follow through, are to mentally prepare for change, be specific, set a goal that motivates you, share your resolutions with others and limit resolutions to a manageable amount.
If spending less and saving more money, is high on your list for 2022, Katy McGlothlin, Lender for Farmer’s Bank & Trust in Madisonville has shared some useful tips:
1. Pay yourself first out of your paycheck, then put the rest into a savings account. This can help you save for the future.
2. Save money by opening a Christmas Club or Vacation Club account.
3. Farmer’s Bank offers many checking, and savings account options. They also have documents to help people budget their finances. This is a great way to set monthly spending goals and to not overspend.
4. Saving money is a discipline to manage your income. You need to be cognizant of your spending. Keep track of your receipts.
5. If you are looking to start saving for your children’s future, there is a Kids’ $unny Money savings program. This is offered to all 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students in certain schools in the area.
Each banking institution offers its own set of accounts and services designed to fit customers’ needs. As you plan for your New Years resolution, seek out the ones that are best for you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.