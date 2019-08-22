Two weeks after council members approved the first reading on an ordinance amendment to loosen the city's restriction on advertising for alcohol retailers in Providence, the topic came up again this week at the City Council meeting.
On Aug. 5, council members approved a proposal to replace the city's restrictive ordinance with an established state law. At that meeting, the council voted 4-2 in favor, with councilmen Keith Farrell and Chip Palmer voting against the action.
The existing city ordinance, which was copied from sample ordinances supplied by the Kentucky League of Cities, was far more restrictive than state law. Under the ordinance, businesses were not allowed to advertise off site, such as sponsoring tournaments at the Providence Municipal Golf and Recreation Center. Businesses were also restricted to having just one visible lighted sign.
At that meeting, residents and business owners argued that the ordinance was unfairly restrictive to businesses that sold alcohol. Several council members, including Farrell, voiced their agreement. Farrell, however, later voted against the measure, stating that he preferred to have time to examine the state law before proceeding.
On Monday, Farrell questioned the changes -- pointing out a number of specific instances where some of the local ordinances were being removed. Among those being removed would be the ban on off-site advertising and a rule that prevented alcohol from being advertised on municipal property and at municipal events.
"Was it our intent to allow them to advertise off premises?" Farrell asked.
"I think the council's intent was to go by the state regulations," councilwoman Myra Bell said. "We voted to accept the state regulations and the city zoning rules. We aren't adopting anything unlawful."
"As a city council, we can adopt anything above the state law," added Palmer. "We don't have to just accept the state law."
Bell and Mayor Doug Hammers both pointed out that at its previous meeting, the council had in fact voted to do just that.
When asked what the state law would mean for local businesses, ABC officer Steve Burns said it would allow them to put up signs sponsoring golf tournaments or even to sponsor events at the Providence Fourth of July celebration or the "Uptown Fall Festival."
Farrell and Palmer both said they'd like to question city attorney Ben Leonard on the changes. Leonard was absent from Monday'smeeting.
The measure was called to question, after several attempts by Mayor Doug Hammers to get council members to rescind their motions and table the topic until September. The measure passed 4-1, with Palmer casting the lone no vote. Councilman Mark Turner was absent from the meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.