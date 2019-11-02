Recent numbers give little insight for election

On Friday night, many Hopkins County sports fans wore Maroon as Madisonville hosted Mayfield on the gridiron. But when Election Day comes Tuesday, will the county be politically blue or red?
"It's anybody's guess," said Hopkins County Republican chair Bill Plunkett on Friday.
Based on recent history, that may be the best guess of all. Both main parties could fill a debate room with voters and supporting arguments for success.
Republicans can point to success in the general election last November. Kevin Cotton was elected mayor of Madisonville, while Jack Whitfield Jr. became Hopkins County judge-executive. They also would note that in 2016, the county preferred President Donald Trump over Hillary Rodham Clinton by a margin of more than three to one.
Yet Democrats can point to certified results from the May statewide primary. They show 3,575 Democrats in Hopkins County marked ballots for governor. That compares with 1,624 Republicans who selected a candidate for the top office.
Democrats also can claim a lead in the number of registered voters. As of September, the state Board of
See election/Page A2
Elections showed 19,814 registered Democrats and 13,062 registered Republicans in Hopkins County. Voters choosing "other," independent or a smaller party total 2,470.
But Republicans have closed that margin since the Trump presidency began. In February 2017, Hopkins County Democrats outnumbered Republicans by almost 10,000. Now, the gap is a bit under 7,000.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes projected Thursday that about 31% of all registered voters will mark ballots Tuesday. Plunkett suspects that number could be too low.
"I'm getting a sense that people are going to go vote," he said.
Hopkins County Democratic chair Pat Vincent said Friday she senses people are "fired up and excited" about voting. One thing she's watching closely is the weather forecast for Tuesday - almost ready to sing about it.
"When the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home, that's good for Democrats," she said.
In the 2015 race for governor, Republican Matt Bevin carried Hopkins County by a 60% margin. Yet in 2011, local voters chose Democrat Steven Beshear by more than two to one - perhaps because Beshear's family roots are in Dawson Springs.
Son Andy Beshear and a bus filled with other Democratic candidates plan to stop in Dawson Springs on Sunday afternoon. The president will appear on behalf of Bevin and other Republicans at an election eve rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Monday night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.