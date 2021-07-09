Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Coby Menser, 22, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court.
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Will Taylor, 34, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Meaghan Barnes, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft of motor vehicle registration plate, no registration plates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
