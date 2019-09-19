Hayes charged with wanton endangerment

A Madisonville woman who was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car that had an unrestrained preschooler in the front seat is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident, according to a report from the Madisonville Police Department.
Kasi Hayes, 32, was arrested outside the Walgreens pharmacy on North Main Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. A four-year-old boy was found in her front passenger seat. His child restraint was in the back seat, according to a police report.
Hayes reportedly admitted to officers that she had been drinking "liquid benzo," which is short for benzodiazepines, a potentially addictive anxiety drug.
Police also determined that Hayes obtained a prescription earlier in the day for Suboxone, an opiate withdrawal medicine.
Hayes was held in the Hopkins County Jail Wednesday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a vehicle under the influence. Her bond is set at $1,000.
