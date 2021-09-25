The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced this week that work will begin on a bridge deck overlay on U.S. 41 beginning Monday.
The bridge deck overlay improvements are in Nortonville between the CSX Railroad and the Pennyrile Parkway and will impact both northbound and southbound directions of U.S. 41.
Keirsten Jaggers with the KYTC said the traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals, and the speed limit will be posted at 55 mph in the work zone.
“Motorists should assume this traffic pattern for 30 to 40 days,” she said. “Acceptable load dimensions for this work zone are 10 feet.”
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
