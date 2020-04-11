The death toll from the coronavirus in Hopkins County went up again Friday. But there’s good news, too, as the number of people who have recovered is growing faster than the number of new cases.
Health Director Denise Beach reported seven residents now have died from COVID-19. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim is an 80-year-old man.
Beach added the number of confirmed cases in Hopkins County increased by six Friday, to 83. But the number of fully recovered patients increased by 10, to 37.
“We are so enjoying calling these people and find out that they’re starting to do well. “ Beach said during the daily city-county Facebook Live update.
One group may be able to help the other. Beach hinted that a study is planned with Baptist Health Madisonville about gaining blood from recovered patients. She promised to provide more details during Monday’s briefing. But for now, a floor at Baptist Health is set aside for COVID-19 patients.
“They’re keeping five to eight at any time right now,” she said. But some people with the virus are being discharged.
A new projection by CovidActNow.org indicates Hopkins County should have enough hospital beds to endure the pandemic with three months of the current rules. The peak with “lax stay at home” rules would be 246 hospitalizations on Wednesday, June 17, out of 368 “expected beds.”
The General Electric Aviation plant remains a trouble spot for COVID-19. Spokesperson Gina Humphrey said the company is “supporting several employees” who have tested positive.
“The Madisonville site implemented temperature screenings beginning April 7,” Humphrey said in an email.
All employees and visitors are checked as they enter the grounds. A copy of the policy posted on social media indicates the boundary line for exclusion is 100.4 degrees.
Temperature checks became common at some businesses in recent weeks. Hopkins County Family YMCA Chief Executive Chad Hart said Friday that they were conducted there, before public operations closed. WFIE-TV General Manager Jay Hiatt said from Evansville that employees are checked both before and during their shifts.
The exact number of coronavirus cases at GE Aviation is not clear because two top union leaders have been off the job. IUE-CWA Local 701 President Andy Blades said this week that he and his vice president are not at the plant, but declined to say whether or not they had been tested.
Local leaders again urged residents Friday to stay disciplined over the weekend and remain at home. Even public displays of support for medical personnel are discouraged by Baptist Health.
“Can we go do a parade around the hospital?” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton cited as one example. “No. You can stay home... We appreciate those prayers, but you can pray at home.”
Beshear tightened the rules for crowds even further late Friday. He announced license plates will be tracked at weekend indoor gatherings. Court orders then will be served, requiring participants to quarantine for 14 days.
“If you want to get around some of these rules, you can. Stop trying,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said before the announcement.
In other updates Friday related to COVID-19:
• Madisonville Police announced its officers will wear black face masks while out in public. “We are attempting to protect you, while protecting ourselves,” a Facebook post said.
• the Health Department advised face masks should not be used by children younger than age two.
• Beshear said an outbreak at Western State Psychiatric Hospital in Hopkinsville now is up to 11 patients and 11 staff members. Two people have died there.
• the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported Hopkins County had three confirmed flu cases during the week of March 22-28. The total for the season is now 171.
