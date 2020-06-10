While some cities hear calls to “defund the police,” Earlington has the opposite situation. It’s discussing how to begin funding a police department, and what that should include.
“Put in place some of the things to prevent what happened in our city from happening again,” City Council member Barbara Shelton said Tuesday.
Discussion about hiring a police officer came up again during the council’s second outdoor meeting in two weeks at a City Park picnic shelter. This time, it was part of a general session on an upcoming city budget.
Shelton said the line for a police officer should include “bodycam, or whatever needs to take place.... whether we need to get a grant for it, or whatever.”
Shelton’s historic reference was to the deadly police shooting of Charles Cox, a young deaf black man, during the 1960s. During the last city council meeting, member Vernon Gipson recalled how that death led to unrest across Earlington.
With the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, several council members want to be even more certain that a new police officer can be held accountable.
The exact amount of funding for an Earlington officer is uncertain because the city budget is far from final. City Clerk Rachael Ruffin gave the council some preliminary figures Tuesday, with no set bottom line.
“I have found a little bit under $12,000 that I could move into those numbers,” Ruffin said. That money would be for police details such as fuel, insurance, supplies and training.
Mayor Phil Hunt, who has led the drive for a police officer, believes there’s enough money in the general fund and Alcohol Beverage Control money to pay for him or her. Only a small percentage of alcohol taxes can be used because the officer would do more than code enforcement.
City Attorney Natasha Little assured members that the officer position will be advertised openly. Hunt offered 43-year veteran law enforcement officer Joe Ford at a meeting in March.
The police funding will be part of the work of a three-person city budget committee, which was created Tuesday and will hold its first meeting today. The council will need at least two more meetings in June to meet a budget deadline of Wednesday, July 1.
In the meantime, council member Robert Cottoner said the Kentucky State Police has patrolled Earlington recently and reduced the city’s drug problem.
The city council is meeting outdoors as a coronavirus precaution. Hunt says the meeting room at City Hall is small and most of the council is older.
