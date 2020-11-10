As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hopkins County, the Hopkins County Health Department recommended schools return to nontraditional instruction for two weeks, which started on Monday.
Denise Beach, director of the health department, said the number of cases went up significantly after Halloween.
“We now have 185 staff and students (in Hopkins County) that are quarantined and that is greatly affecting the ability to finish school,” said Beach.
Out of the 185 quarantined and positive tests in the county, 130 come from Hopkins County Schools faculty and students, with 16 positive COVID-19 cases and 114 quarantined, according to the schools COVID-19 dashboard.
Deanna Ashby, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, said right now the plan is to return to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
“Our goal is to get students back in schools, but we want to do it in a safe manor,” she said.
On Friday, there were 18 staffing vacancies requiring a substitute that went unfilled, and as of Sunday there were nine unfilled vacancies requiring a substitute, said Ashby.
When the decision was made to start NTI learning, the board looked at the whole picture for the safety of the community, staff and students, she said.
“We have to see if we can maintain a healthy workforce because if we are having to fill uncovered substitute vacancies with other teachers, then that only increases the number of people in a room together,” said Ashby.
To her understanding, the majority of the COVID-19 cases and quarantines were not coming from the school, but from outside influences that affects the schools staff and students, she said.
“When you bring students back on campus, there can be exposure, somebody can have COVID and not even realize it,” said Ashby.
She said the situation changes daily and the best way community members can get students back to school is to follow the healthy at work and healthy at home guidelines.
The COVID-19 dashboard on the schools website is still updated every school day, said Andy Belcher, director of assessment for Hopkins County Schools. Parents and community members can visit their website and find the dashboard link under announcements to stay up to date on the number of COVID-19 cases in the school system.
Ashby said while on NTI, the campuses are closed. However, if students need to see the school nurse or have one-on-one assessments, they are continuing those services as staff will still be reporting to the schools unless quarantined. Student meals are still available during NTI at the community stops, she said.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools have also transitioned into NTI learning due to the escalating COVID-19 numbers in the county.
“Another contributing factor for us is we had multiple staff members that had to go into self quarantine over the weekend, due to contact,” said Supt. Leonard Whalen. “It would have just been very difficult for us to hold class safely.”
He said there is a potential for them returning to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16, but there is a strong possibility they will continue NTI’s until after Thanksgiving.
“We are just taking it week-by-week to see how the numbers go,” said Whalen. “We have actually had no quarantines or positives tied directly to school.”
Most of the quarantines and positive tests came from outside influences like family events, he said.
To return to in-person there would need to be a decline in the number of cases in Hopkins County and the school would need to be in a position where little to no staff members were in quarantine or tested positive, said Whalen.
The health department is in constant contact with both the Hopkins County and Dawson Springs school districts. Ashby talks with the health department several times a day. Whalen said he talks to the health department several times a week to check on the case number status.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association placed a hold on all football games for this week. Whalen and Ashby said they are in discussions with their boards to have individual practices, but nothing has been finalized.
Ashby and Whalen said they are trying to keep parents, students and faculty as informed and up to date as they can.
The Hopkins County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting today at 5:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to discuss small groups entering the buildings and athletics.
The Hopkins County Board of Education will have their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to discuss the COVID-19 cases and to determine if they will continue NTI or return to in-person as planned.
For more information on Hopkins County School student meals, visit their website at https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/.
