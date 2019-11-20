Terry Green says he woke up 16 days ago with an idea -- an idea he wants to share with all of Hopkins County as quickly as he can.
"I think this is the prettiest building in Madisonville," Green said Tuesday as workers prepared the main floor at 51 S. Main St. downtown. "But then, I'm a bit biased."
Green says he's leased the old Bartholomew's Fine Foods building and is turning it into Green's Steakhouse. He's aware of the history of what longtime residents call "Bart's." And, he plans to include it -- on the menu and beyond.
"When I acquired the building, I got all the recipes," Green said. "So once a week, I'm going to run one thing off their old menu and try to master it."
Green also obtained the old restaurant furnishings, including some chairs that he says have crocodile upholstery. They're being polished, not replaced.
The man who operated Bart's from 1998 to 2009 stopped by to watch the preparation Tuesday afternoon. Joe Thomas said he and his wife couldn't continue after a devastating ice storm left the restaurant without power for weeks.
"I'd like to see it come back," Thomas said. "I wish him a lot of success. He's very enthusiastic."
Thomas, who also owns the downtown building where Center Street Bar and Grill stands, said Green's Steakhouse will be on a spot that originally was the Hotel Lucille. It was destroyed by a fire, then was rebuilt around 1907 to serve as a furniture store for years.
This will be Green's second attempt to resurrect the old Bart's. He was an original partner in 2013 for 51 on Main, which combined a restaurant with a sports bar. Green says he broke off the deal two weeks after the opening.
Green has a 17-year restaurant resume. He says he worked at Oasis Southwest Grill for its first two years, then was kitchen manager at the Madisonville Applebee's. Green still plans to help operate a marina restaurant at Lake Barkley during the summer, while his wife operates an Applebee's in Henderson.
While the dream for Bart's is recent, "I've had a menu ready for quite a long time," Green said.
While it's subject to change, that menu is currently handwritten in a notebook -- the way Green promises to offer hand-cut steaks, chops and fish.
Green's vision for the steakhouse includes live music every night and even occasional dinner theater. While he hasn't set a firm opening date, Green promises a unique dining experience for a city he loves to call home.
"What I think Madisonville is starved for is culture," Green said. "I'm going to give you more than just food. Food is what's going to get you to my building, but the atmosphere is going to bring you back."
