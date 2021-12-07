Back for the second year, sponsored by The Greenville Tourism Commission, The Greenville Tinsel Town Tour of Lights is bringing double the holiday light scenes and double the fun. Community members and visiting guests can view more than 70 dazzling displays along the public roads in Greenville.
Cruise from the comfort of your car and check out the reindeer, festive elves, sparkling snowmen, candy canes and much more. The shimmering light scenes were assembled and ready for display on November 25, and will run through January 9, 2022, offering plenty of opportunities to drive by this holiday season.
If you are traveling from Hopkins County expect it to take about 25 to 30 minutes to arrive in downtown Greenville. The best place to start your light tour journey is along the holiday themed path at 480 Hopkinsville Street. You may also notice that there are scenes on Main Street, Cherry Street, East Main Cross Street, Rails to Trails, Luzerne Lake and much more.
The official map is available online at tourgreenville.com and on the Greenville Tourism Facebook page. Be sure to have your map printed out or loaded on your phone to make the most of your experience.
